© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chinese Plan To Take Over The World With AI Exposed
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • October 30, 2019
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Published on Oct 30, 2019
Cyrus Parsa joins Owen to break down the AI plan of attack by China and what the future may look like if our rights are surrendered to a globalist technocracy.
Published on Oct 30, 2019
Cyrus Parsa joins Owen to break down the AI plan of attack by China and what the future may look like if our rights are surrendered to a globalist technocracy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.