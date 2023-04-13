Tiffany Dover Isn't Over

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I never covered this story, mostly because it seemed too manufactured. I found it funny that they dump it on the same day as the louisville shooting hoax.
~Jeffersonian Girl
Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl