VAXX poisoned couple die within 6 months of each other

REST IN PEACE JENNIFER AND TOBIAS GRUNDTNER.
"Senior Scientist for Florida Dept of Health Response Team for COVID-19 has died
Tobias Grundtner thought COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine safety was a great topic for jokes
Oct.2023: "My vaccine injection site sparked all the way down my arm, activating my George Soros Deep State Decoder Ring. My eyes have started to glow; I feel stronger, faster - unstoppable"
Tobias died suddenly at age 50 on Sep.8, 2024."
https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1842117321374257483
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/274539398/tobias_grundtner
https://everloved.com/life-of/jennifer-grundtner/obituary/
