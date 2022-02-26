© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military Is A Woke Joke, A Battle For World Order & Is Ukraine Burning Election Fraud Evidence?
Follow
2
Share
Report
150 views • February 26, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Peaceful protest - https://twitter.com/CasuallyGreg/status/1496888729771778052?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden appointees are all a hot mess - https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1496898048143904770?ref_src=aimlessnews
Must have diversity and trans people in military - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1496856197659435008?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's take a look at some military readiness numbers - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/before-we-go-to-war-lets-take-a-look-at-the-current-state-of-the-u-s-military/?ref_src=aimlessnews
DOD stunningly incompetent - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/stunning-biden-defense-officials-trying-figure-train-ukrainians-fight-online-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putting out a fire with Biden CIA documents - https://gettr.com/post/pwngm0c5c3?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin benefiting from white privilege - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1496742210485710851?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is this a battle for the new world order - https://endoftheamericandream.com/the-u-s-government-just-admitted-that-this-is-a-war-that-will-determine-who-will-rule-the-new-world-order/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Watch what our government pulls next - https://www.dcclothesline.com/2022/02/25/biden-regime-claims-russia-is-about-to-unleash-cyberattack-against-power-plants-water-treatment-facilities-and-banks/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pain at the pump and inflation coming - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-global-energy-crisis-just-escalated-to-an-entirely-new-level-and-this-is-just-the-beginning/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada is absolutely a communist dictatorship - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/have-we-reached-peak-insanity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nebraska wants to punish wrong think - https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/new-law-penalizes-citizens-opposing-worldview-power/?ref_src=aimlessnews
China censors and approves all media - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81904/chinese-state-media-accidentally-releases-censorship-rules-on-russiaukraine.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden will never let us go back to normal - https://www.westernjournal.com/report-biden-admin-plots-sweeping-overhaul-covid-strategy-includes-no-scenario-go-back-normal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's time to take action against these doctors and hospitals - https://uncoverdc.com/2022/02/23/9-year-old-boy-denied-kidney-transplant-because-donor-dad-isnt-vaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC suddenly pulls mask mandates - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/24/cdc-expected-to-drop-mask-guidance-that-nobody-pays-attention-to/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chile protects employees from alterations to human genome - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/25/a-law-to-protect-genetically-modified-humans/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Time to move to Idaho - https://www.idahopress.com/eyeonboise/house-votes-39-29-in-favor-of-bill-to-make-employer-vaccine-requirements-a-crime/article_a9236427-f398-5e0a-a4e1-dda1bac37b61.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia adopts transition closet - https://harbingersdaily.com/ca-school-creates-transition-closet-allows-students-to-swap-out-of-clothes-parents-approve-of/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Changing of the guard at India Pakistan border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/is-it-always-this-crazy-at-india-pakistan-border/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Peaceful protest - https://twitter.com/CasuallyGreg/status/1496888729771778052?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden appointees are all a hot mess - https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1496898048143904770?ref_src=aimlessnews
Must have diversity and trans people in military - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1496856197659435008?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's take a look at some military readiness numbers - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/before-we-go-to-war-lets-take-a-look-at-the-current-state-of-the-u-s-military/?ref_src=aimlessnews
DOD stunningly incompetent - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/stunning-biden-defense-officials-trying-figure-train-ukrainians-fight-online-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putting out a fire with Biden CIA documents - https://gettr.com/post/pwngm0c5c3?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin benefiting from white privilege - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1496742210485710851?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is this a battle for the new world order - https://endoftheamericandream.com/the-u-s-government-just-admitted-that-this-is-a-war-that-will-determine-who-will-rule-the-new-world-order/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Watch what our government pulls next - https://www.dcclothesline.com/2022/02/25/biden-regime-claims-russia-is-about-to-unleash-cyberattack-against-power-plants-water-treatment-facilities-and-banks/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pain at the pump and inflation coming - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-global-energy-crisis-just-escalated-to-an-entirely-new-level-and-this-is-just-the-beginning/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada is absolutely a communist dictatorship - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/have-we-reached-peak-insanity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nebraska wants to punish wrong think - https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/new-law-penalizes-citizens-opposing-worldview-power/?ref_src=aimlessnews
China censors and approves all media - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81904/chinese-state-media-accidentally-releases-censorship-rules-on-russiaukraine.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden will never let us go back to normal - https://www.westernjournal.com/report-biden-admin-plots-sweeping-overhaul-covid-strategy-includes-no-scenario-go-back-normal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's time to take action against these doctors and hospitals - https://uncoverdc.com/2022/02/23/9-year-old-boy-denied-kidney-transplant-because-donor-dad-isnt-vaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC suddenly pulls mask mandates - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/24/cdc-expected-to-drop-mask-guidance-that-nobody-pays-attention-to/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chile protects employees from alterations to human genome - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/25/a-law-to-protect-genetically-modified-humans/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Time to move to Idaho - https://www.idahopress.com/eyeonboise/house-votes-39-29-in-favor-of-bill-to-make-employer-vaccine-requirements-a-crime/article_a9236427-f398-5e0a-a4e1-dda1bac37b61.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia adopts transition closet - https://harbingersdaily.com/ca-school-creates-transition-closet-allows-students-to-swap-out-of-clothes-parents-approve-of/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Changing of the guard at India Pakistan border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/is-it-always-this-crazy-at-india-pakistan-border/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.