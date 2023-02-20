Hans Trooper sings a dance song

This is a good 90's dance song, not the crappy shit from the obsessed troll in his stupid videos, he always puts some boring and annoying house mainstream music, to try to speak for the whole homo community, as if he knew anyting about the homo community and dance music, other the his crappy music he has in his videos, which again do not represent me at all, and he does it on purpose to completely misrepresent me, and he's a pusher so he's been around bars and nightlife, but all he knows is the mainstream dance and boring and annoying, like the mainstream house music in his videos, I hate that mainstream house music, and he must knows that, he has listened to all of my videos, my dance music is trance not house, so either he is totally inept, or he just follows his senses and many people are annoyed by the jungle banging of mainstream house musc, so he does it on purpose.

I like underground trance dance music, which is very different from the crappy music the loser stalker troll puts in his videos, with my name in the titles of those videos, so what he's doing is total misrepresentation.

Anyways 90s dance music is okay, and this song I sang in a disco-bar in Joliette, Quebec in June of 2011.

If you people trolls and trollettes still think or wanna think that I don't know how to dance, and sing, then show me what you can do, and put a video of yourself out there in the public, so I can laugh at you all.

Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper

Hans Trooper 2011 copyright.

