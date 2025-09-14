Video from the site of the explosion of ammunition in the Kiev region.

Adding:

Ukrainian media, citing intelligence sources, report that yesterday’s and today’s railway sabotage operations inside Russia were carried out by the GUR and Ukrainian special operations forces.

According to these reports, mines were planted on the Kursk–Orel railway yesterday. They were discovered on Saturday, and during the attempt to defuse them, several Rosgvardiya sappers were killed.

Today, explosions on the St. Petersburg–Pskov railway caused a locomotive with 15 fuel tankers to derail. Russian channels report that the train’s engineer was killed in the incident.