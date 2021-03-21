THE BLOOD OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST CLEANSES 2, 1 John 1:6-10; Exodus 12:12-14, 20210321

THE BLOOD OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST CLEANSES 2:

1 John 1:6-10; Hebrews 9:12-14; Exodus 12:12-14, 29:37; Ephesians 1:7; 2:8; Luke 24:47; Acts 10:43; 20:21; Leviticus 17:11; John 3:3-7; 2 Corinthians 5:17, 20210321 Exodus 12:12-14 New King James Version (NKJV) 12 ‘For I will pass through the land of Egypt on that night, and will strike all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the Lord. 13 Now the blood shall be a sign for you on the houses where you are. And when I see the blood, I will pass over you; and the plague shall not be on you to destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt. 14 ‘So this day shall be to you a memorial; and you shall keep it as a feast to the Lord throughout your generations. You shall keep it as a feast by an everlasting ordinance. Amen! Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!