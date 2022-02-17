Thought of a Farmer Soil Education and Farming

In this episode, we talk about the importance of education and farming. Continuous education is treated me exceptionally well in all my years of agriculture and many other aspects of my life. This video describes what I've learned in many classes and then gives real-world examples of recorded presentations that I've been at recently. The short video clips are excerpts of a long one to a three-hour presentation I've attended. The practices that you see in these video clips are things that I have implemented on the farm. If you'd like to learn more on any one of the subjects, please message me, and I will be more and happy to put together a more inclusive video on a given subject.Zone Products Sales: 814 E North Main St, Dexter, MO 573-624-9374