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QFS and Current Events Upate - 060921
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61 views • June 10, 2021
Giving you my view on what I believe is happening regarding the Quantum Financial System rollout and what I feel about the latest events in the political arena. I also throw in a little Bible regarding your role here on the earth and beyond.
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