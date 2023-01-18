Sunshine, Winter & Vitamin D with Dr. Ellsworth

Do you sit in an office all day or avoid sun exposure? If so, you may be deficient in Vitamin D. Everyone needs Vitamin D for optimal health. Low Vitamin D causes a chain of events which ultimately results in your body not expressing DNA properly. Whatever condition you may have will be heightened if you are Vitamin D deficient. There is also a correlation between low Vitamin D and depression. Vitamin D and Vitamin K2 work hand in hand to increase the body’s absorption of calcium into the bones. Vitamin D is vital to a healthy immune system, which is our best insurance against multiple illnesses.



Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Dr. Donald Ellsworth, as they discuss how common a vitamin D deficiency is, how optimal vitamin D levels are crucial for good health, what optimal levels are, and how to overcome this deficiency.





Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/