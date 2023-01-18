Sunshine, Winter & Vitamin D with Dr. Ellsworth

Do you sit in an office all day or
avoid sun exposure? If so, you may be deficient in Vitamin D. Everyone
needs Vitamin D for optimal health. Low Vitamin D causes a chain of events
which ultimately results in your body not expressing DNA properly. Whatever
condition you may have will be heightened if you are Vitamin D deficient. There
is also a correlation between low Vitamin D and depression. Vitamin D and
Vitamin K2 work hand in hand to increase the body’s absorption of calcium into
the bones. Vitamin D is vital to a healthy immune system, which is our best
insurance against multiple illnesses.
Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Dr. Donald Ellsworth, as they discuss how common a vitamin D deficiency is, how optimal vitamin D levels are crucial for good health, what optimal levels are, and how to overcome this deficiency.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.