Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sunshine, Winter & Vitamin D with Dr. Ellsworth
23 views
channel image
Hotze Health
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

Do you sit in an office all day or avoid sun exposure?  If so, you may be deficient in Vitamin D. Everyone needs Vitamin D for optimal health. Low Vitamin D causes a chain of events which ultimately results in your body not expressing DNA properly. Whatever condition you may have will be heightened if you are Vitamin D deficient. There is also a correlation between low Vitamin D and depression. Vitamin D and Vitamin K2 work hand in hand to increase the body’s absorption of calcium into the bones. Vitamin D is vital to a healthy immune system, which is our best insurance against multiple illnesses. 

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Dr. Donald Ellsworth, as they discuss how common a vitamin D deficiency is, how optimal vitamin D levels are crucial for good health, what optimal levels are, and how to overcome this deficiency.


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/

Keywords
healthvitamin ddr steve hotze

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket