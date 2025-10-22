BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20251022 S3EOctVidExcl12) Left Hypocrisy and Lies AGAIN
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
4 views • 1 day ago

CTP (20251022 S3EOctVidExcl12) Left Hypocrisy and Lies AGAIN


Someone over on MeWe SocialMedia then added (to a post I made promoting this video) a mention of the TRIUMPH ARCH potential project.... My response....
You talking about a potential TRIUMPH ARCH?!?! Yes, I forgot to mention and address that. I am LESS OPEN to that. Just cuz European nations have them, doesn't mean we need to RUSH TO COPY THEM!!! If France jumps off a Bridge, we to follow?!?!? NOW, having said that, I am NOT OPPOSED to such depending on the details. IF a COMMISSION is put together to discuss, make the final design, RAISE FUNDS PRIVATELY (as many other Monument projects did to help offset Taxpayer cost or hopefully preferred/better pay for the whole thing) then I would be all for it (though I am on Disability, I would NOT myself contribute to such a project but I'd be willing to talk about it on my Show to promote if others wanted be involved or not). Virtually EVERY MONUMENT PROJECT had opposition at first for one reason or another. LEFTARDS' TDS is NOT a valid reason to oppose it!!!

politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
