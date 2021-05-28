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UNTO THE WALL, Vietnam War Vet honors his friends who never came home while at THE WALL THAT HEALS
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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10 views • May 28, 2021
ABOUT: Deeply stirring music sets the tone and heartbeat for Bud Queen's haunting words describing the moments when he speaks to his fallen friends while visiting The Wall That Heals.

Following the poem, Bud comments about his concern for all Veterans still struggling with PTSD and survivors' guilt, among other traumatic emotions. He states that "The Word is Hope...Always Hope," and he says those words on behalf of those who need our love, understanding, and support. His words are narrated by songwriter, Ann M. Wolf to her soundtrack, "Redemption."

CREDITS:
"Unto the Wall" is written by Vietnam War Veteran, Hubert (Buddy) Queen

The poem is narrated by Ann M. Wolf

The soundtrack is the song, "Redemption" written by Ann M. Wolf

The song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins

The song is a track on Ann’s album, “Redemption”
© 2016 – BMI - All rights reserved.

Images & photography are by Ann M. Wolf

Film compilation & editing by Ann M. Wolf

© 2016 - BMI - All rights reserved

ARTIST INFO & CONTACT: https://annmwolf.info/

CONTACT BUDDY QUEEN: Buddy Queen can be contacted via Ann M. Wolf or by his Social Media page.
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memorial-daykiastop22combat-vetveterans-honors
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