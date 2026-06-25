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Social Media, Dopamine, and the Search for Freedom, an interview with Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin
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Are we chasing connection or just chasing the next dopamine hit? Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin discuss how modern technology and endless scrolling can disconnect us from ourselves, and why true freedom comes from reclaiming our attention and inner awareness.


#DigitalWellness #MentalHealth #DopamineDetox #SelfAwareness #Mindfulness #PersonalGrowth #Technology


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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