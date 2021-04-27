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The Arizona Audit: THE DAM IS BREAKING!
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430 views • April 27, 2021
In this segment on The Smiths Of Liberty, we take a deeper look at the current Arizona Audit; the first of it's kind concerning the gross inconsistencies in Maricopa County. Cyber Ninjas are performing the audit, and though the democrats have tried to block and thwart the roll out of the audit, so far, their attempts at interference have been in vain. Join us as we dissect the possibilities of a positive outcome!
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