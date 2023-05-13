Jesus or the Antichrist?: The End of This Creation

It is hard to imagine the wailing and grief of people when they stand at the Great White Throne Judgment and realize they cannot be forgiven. Most likely you will see family members or friends who will sob uncontrollably as they think back to all the times they rejected Jesus and you will be heartbroken as they are thrown into the Lake of Fire and their screams are heard no more.

After this horrifying event, there is a new creation and God the Father will come down and personally wipe the tears from your eyes. This sermon should motivate you to become a soul winner and share Jesus with those who are lost.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1228.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist? Part 7: The End of This Creation

RLJ-1228 -- MARCH 7, 2010

