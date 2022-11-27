Credit Cards, SOFR & Trading Gold…Q&A with Lynette Zang
Nov 23, 2022
Nov 23, 2022
❓ Viewer Questions: Question 1: 0:35 Is keeping your emergency cash/gold/silver in a bank deposit Box a good idea. If the banks close won't they refuse access to deposit boxes? Question 2: 1:50 What happens to people that default on credit cards after SOFR takes effect? Question 3: 2:34 Do the meme stocks like AMC still have a chance to force the hedge funds to short through this reset? What's the mechanism by which this plays out at the two ends? Question 4: 8:22 Do you think they will stop paper trading gold? If they did would that be a set up for the reset? And I mean stopping trades of metals/commodities Question 5: 10:55 Hi Lynette, I have a lot of my retirement in GLD, which has saved me big time in this crash, would it go up with gold or is it paper gold and go down.
