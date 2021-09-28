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029 Who Is The Rider On White Horse? Who are the 144,000? FAQ -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 29
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108 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 29 we discuss questions such as: the identity of the rider on the white horse from Revelation; why is Sabbath from sunset to sunset and not sunrise to sunrise; how will a universal Sunday Law death decree work over different timelines; what is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7day Baptist; when is it science and when is it playing God; who are the 144 000; What is the biblical view on security and defending yourself or your loved ones;
and more.
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Heritage Of Israel / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-WMj...
Review and Herald March 9, 1905
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Review and Herald March 19, 1889
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript 26, 1901
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events p.222
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Experience and Teachings p.59
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
0:00 Start
1:17 The Identity of the rider on the White horse?
10:00 Why is Sabbath from sunset to sunset and not sunrise to sunrise?
17:03 What is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7day Baptist?
18:58 Jesus quotes scripture in Mark 12:24-25 but that actual scripture not found in Bible
26:47 When is it science and when is it playing God?
35:34 What do you think about the use of spices?
37:44 Research on the Albigenses/Cathars suggests they were a predominantly Gnostic
41:55 Is it too late for someone like me?
45:32 What is the biblical view on security and defending yourself or your loved ones please?
58:10 My job is to care for handicapped people. How should I act to keep the Sabbath?
1:00:17 Can you please expand on this verse? Isaiah 30:28
1:05:53 Could you please comment on the following verses: Mark 16:18, Psalm 91:7-10?
1:12:32 My question is on the 144000. Who are they? Is it a literal or prophetic number?
#WalterVeith #The144000 #SundayLaw #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
and more.
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Heritage Of Israel / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-WMj...
Review and Herald March 9, 1905
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Review and Herald March 19, 1889
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript 26, 1901
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events p.222
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Experience and Teachings p.59
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
0:00 Start
1:17 The Identity of the rider on the White horse?
10:00 Why is Sabbath from sunset to sunset and not sunrise to sunrise?
17:03 What is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7day Baptist?
18:58 Jesus quotes scripture in Mark 12:24-25 but that actual scripture not found in Bible
26:47 When is it science and when is it playing God?
35:34 What do you think about the use of spices?
37:44 Research on the Albigenses/Cathars suggests they were a predominantly Gnostic
41:55 Is it too late for someone like me?
45:32 What is the biblical view on security and defending yourself or your loved ones please?
58:10 My job is to care for handicapped people. How should I act to keep the Sabbath?
1:00:17 Can you please expand on this verse? Isaiah 30:28
1:05:53 Could you please comment on the following verses: Mark 16:18, Psalm 91:7-10?
1:12:32 My question is on the 144000. Who are they? Is it a literal or prophetic number?
#WalterVeith #The144000 #SundayLaw #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Keywords
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