In Iran's history, 3 times women have taken the lead - surpassing the men - Ayatollah Ameli

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Ayatollah Ameli:
"In history, three times women have taken the lead — surpassing the men."
The first: at the burial of the martyrs of Karbala, when the men were afraid to step forward, the women came first.
The second: in Kufa, when the captives were to be sent to Damascus, the women accompanied the caravan with dignity, led by Lady Zainab.
"The third is in our time. The enemy is bewildered — a woman with bombs falling above her head, yet reciting epic poetry."
He had just witnessed a mother who lost eight members of her family to martyrdom, still standing, still chanting.