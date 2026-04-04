In Iran's history, 3 times women have taken the lead - surpassing the men - Ayatollah Ameli

Ayatollah Ameli:

"In history, three times women have taken the lead — surpassing the men."

The first: at the burial of the martyrs of Karbala, when the men were afraid to step forward, the women came first.

The second: in Kufa, when the captives were to be sent to Damascus, the women accompanied the caravan with dignity, led by Lady Zainab.

"The third is in our time. The enemy is bewildered — a woman with bombs falling above her head, yet reciting epic poetry."

He had just witnessed a mother who lost eight members of her family to martyrdom, still standing, still chanting.