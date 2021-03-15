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A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
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2247 views • March 15, 2021
World renown vaccine specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche, gave a groundbreaking
interview this week risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against administration of #Covid19 vaccines. In what may be one of the most important stories ever covered by The Highwire, the vaccine developer shared his extreme concerns about these vaccines in particular and why we may be on track to creating a global immunity catastrophe.
Geert Vanden Bossche is an independent virologist and vaccine expert who was formerly employed at GAVI (the vaccine alliance) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He recently wrote an open letter appealing to the WHO (and all stakeholders involved) to immediately halt the mass vaccination campaign stating that there is compelling evidence indicating that the mass rollout will dramatically worsen the consequences of the pandemic. In this LIVE interview we will discuss his open letter and explore the evidence.
source
The Highwire
interview this week risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against administration of #Covid19 vaccines. In what may be one of the most important stories ever covered by The Highwire, the vaccine developer shared his extreme concerns about these vaccines in particular and why we may be on track to creating a global immunity catastrophe.
Geert Vanden Bossche is an independent virologist and vaccine expert who was formerly employed at GAVI (the vaccine alliance) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He recently wrote an open letter appealing to the WHO (and all stakeholders involved) to immediately halt the mass vaccination campaign stating that there is compelling evidence indicating that the mass rollout will dramatically worsen the consequences of the pandemic. In this LIVE interview we will discuss his open letter and explore the evidence.
source
The Highwire
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