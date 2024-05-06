Vax Blame Game , Canadian Economy in Serious Trouble , Alberta to push for non Citizens to Vote,

To watch full video go here! - https://rumble.com/v4t2iq9-mike-in-the-night-558-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins-.html





Mike Martins seems to be discussing various issues concerning Canada, including the real estate market, GDP growth, political matters such as voting rights for non-citizens, incidents like arson, strikes by railway workers, and the drug problem. He seems to be critical of several aspects, such as the state of the economy, political decisions, and the government's handling of various crises. He also expresses skepticism about the transparency of information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and suggests that Canadian authorities may be trying to deflect blame for any issues related to it. Overall, he appears to be highlighting what he sees as problems and potential cover-ups within Canadian society and governance.





Real Estate Market: He discusses the oversupply of real estate in Toronto and the stagnation of prices, particularly in the condo market. He suggests that the real estate market is a significant factor in Canada's economy, and its downturn is affecting the country's overall GDP growth.

GDP Growth: Martin mentions that Canada's GDP growth is lower than expected, attributing it to the country's heavy reliance on real estate and the drying up of foreign investment and money laundering.

Political Matters: He criticizes the move by Calgary city council to extend voting rights to non-citizens, suggesting that it's an attempt to hold on to power. He expresses skepticism about the legitimacy of certain elected officials, implying that they may have been "selected" rather than elected.

Crisis Management: Martin highlights slow responses to crises, such as the discovery of a body months after a deadly fire and the lack of facilities to address the opioid overdose crisis, despite decriminalization efforts.

Labor Strikes: He discusses the possibility of rail workers going on strike, indicating potential disruptions to transportation and the economy.

Social Issues: Martin addresses the spread of social issues from British Columbia to other parts of Canada, such as drug decriminalization and its potential impact on Toronto. He also touches on concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically mentioning inquiries about DNA fragments in Pfizer's vaccine.

Accountability and Transparency: Throughout his commentary, Martin expresses a general distrust of official narratives and calls for accountability and transparency from government authorities, particularly regarding the handling of crises and information dissemination.

Overall, his commentary reflects a critical perspective on various socio-economic and political issues facing Canada, with an emphasis on the need for greater accountability and transparency in governance.





