BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Andy's Thoughts - Video 11
Andy's Thoughts
Andy's Thoughts
4 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 27, 2021
In this video, you will hear the downside of taking the jab. What happens once someone gets the shot. Why are people who haven't taken the jab, getting sick when they are around people who have taken the jab? Reports are coming in that women who were pregnant getting sick and losing their babies when in close contact with people who have taken the shot - that's not right!

People it is time to throw off the blinders, the face diapers, and tune in to what is going on all around us. WW III is raging all around us. Cyber warfare, psy-ops, election fraud, a fake pandemic designed to destroy our economy, and it is all happening now and it is ongoing. We will win, because God has already won but we have to wake up and see through the BS that we are being fed daily the the Deep State media.

Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.

Links:
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44 with special guests Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup
https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html

DR SHERRI TENPENNY WITH REINETTE SENUM: WE ARE AT A CROSSROADS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sOvQPVZZ9vOk/

The BLUNT TRUTH told by Juan O Savin, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, and others. They connect-the-dots in a way that makes it clear - America is in a critical time in history.
https://rumble.com/vg040d-critical-time-in-america-juan-o-savin-sidney-powell-and-many-others-13-min..html?fbclid=IwAR0ST1qQ3ZVrZ4oIu_7Z532g1ByUNoCUBOFHqqlc0DsjqNIIanENMNJW7wQ

I didn't use this in the video, but it is worth listening to this one.
Pastor WARNS Christians about COVID Vaccine GENOCIDE Plot (Other Pastors: Follow this Example)
https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/2021/04/22/listen-pastor-warns-christians-about-covid-vaccine-genocide-plot-other-pastors-follow-this-example/

MIRROR: THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY HAS NOW BEEN WEAPONIZED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kOrAA9bwzICC/?fbclid=IwAR3PthqTeSAaJu_XrsrPHCxt_H2KZM6t_gZ8ttiT7Ayno09SpJ_QDLTYXSU

Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself

I need your help, please share the video far and wide.

Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.

Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.

Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.

Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.

Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
Keywords
dr sherri tenpennydr carrie madejdr christiane northrupdr lee merritt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy