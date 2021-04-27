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Andy's Thoughts - Video 11
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10 views • April 27, 2021
In this video, you will hear the downside of taking the jab. What happens once someone gets the shot. Why are people who haven't taken the jab, getting sick when they are around people who have taken the jab? Reports are coming in that women who were pregnant getting sick and losing their babies when in close contact with people who have taken the shot - that's not right!
People it is time to throw off the blinders, the face diapers, and tune in to what is going on all around us. WW III is raging all around us. Cyber warfare, psy-ops, election fraud, a fake pandemic designed to destroy our economy, and it is all happening now and it is ongoing. We will win, because God has already won but we have to wake up and see through the BS that we are being fed daily the the Deep State media.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44 with special guests Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup
https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
DR SHERRI TENPENNY WITH REINETTE SENUM: WE ARE AT A CROSSROADS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sOvQPVZZ9vOk/
The BLUNT TRUTH told by Juan O Savin, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, and others. They connect-the-dots in a way that makes it clear - America is in a critical time in history.
https://rumble.com/vg040d-critical-time-in-america-juan-o-savin-sidney-powell-and-many-others-13-min..html?fbclid=IwAR0ST1qQ3ZVrZ4oIu_7Z532g1ByUNoCUBOFHqqlc0DsjqNIIanENMNJW7wQ
I didn't use this in the video, but it is worth listening to this one.
Pastor WARNS Christians about COVID Vaccine GENOCIDE Plot (Other Pastors: Follow this Example)
https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/2021/04/22/listen-pastor-warns-christians-about-covid-vaccine-genocide-plot-other-pastors-follow-this-example/
MIRROR: THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY HAS NOW BEEN WEAPONIZED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kOrAA9bwzICC/?fbclid=IwAR3PthqTeSAaJu_XrsrPHCxt_H2KZM6t_gZ8ttiT7Ayno09SpJ_QDLTYXSU
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
People it is time to throw off the blinders, the face diapers, and tune in to what is going on all around us. WW III is raging all around us. Cyber warfare, psy-ops, election fraud, a fake pandemic designed to destroy our economy, and it is all happening now and it is ongoing. We will win, because God has already won but we have to wake up and see through the BS that we are being fed daily the the Deep State media.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44 with special guests Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup
https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
DR SHERRI TENPENNY WITH REINETTE SENUM: WE ARE AT A CROSSROADS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sOvQPVZZ9vOk/
The BLUNT TRUTH told by Juan O Savin, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, and others. They connect-the-dots in a way that makes it clear - America is in a critical time in history.
https://rumble.com/vg040d-critical-time-in-america-juan-o-savin-sidney-powell-and-many-others-13-min..html?fbclid=IwAR0ST1qQ3ZVrZ4oIu_7Z532g1ByUNoCUBOFHqqlc0DsjqNIIanENMNJW7wQ
I didn't use this in the video, but it is worth listening to this one.
Pastor WARNS Christians about COVID Vaccine GENOCIDE Plot (Other Pastors: Follow this Example)
https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/2021/04/22/listen-pastor-warns-christians-about-covid-vaccine-genocide-plot-other-pastors-follow-this-example/
MIRROR: THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY HAS NOW BEEN WEAPONIZED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kOrAA9bwzICC/?fbclid=IwAR3PthqTeSAaJu_XrsrPHCxt_H2KZM6t_gZ8ttiT7Ayno09SpJ_QDLTYXSU
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
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