They Are Like Esau: Sold Their Birthright Into The Kingdom Of God

Hebrews 12:16-17King James Version Bible

16 Lest there be any fornicator, or profane person, as Esau, who for one morsel of meat sold his birthright.

17 For ye know how that afterward, when he would have inherited the blessing, he was rejected: for he found no place of repentance, though he sought it carefully with tears.





As it was in the days of Noah, most will be thinking they are doing the right thing (they will call evil good) and the minority are mad, made to look like law breakers; criminals and eventually worthy of death.





