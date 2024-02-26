The Great Taking: How Deep State Will Ensure You Own Nothing

A longtime investment banker named David Webb is exposing a global plot dubbed "The Great Taking" to steal stocks and other assets from Americans and people across the world, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. As part of the plan, laws were quietly changed to strip security owners of their property rights and instead give them a "security entitlement." Now, those assets have been used as collateral by financial institutions as part of the massive derivatives complex. And when the system crashes, which Webb suspects will happen this year, you will own nothing, and ordinary investors will be left out to dry as unsecured creditors while the megabanks take priority. Thankfully, there are efforts to stop this in its tracks.





