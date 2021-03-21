Churches! Get Ready to Go Underground!

Advice from Dr Galen Currah, June 2020

Bible quotations taken from the New International Version (2011).

Music by Natrix

wordwatchers.currah.us



Certain social groups want to close down your church and silence your preaching. These include, in alphabetical order:



• Abortionists because of your pro-life activism.

• Academics who advocate for evolutionism.

• Atheists because of your faith in God.

• Crime cartels because you rescue their captives.

• Fascists because you value personal freedom.

• Industrialists because of your environmentalism.

• Leftists because of your non-violence.

• Militarists because of your peace initiatives.

• Perverts because of your outspoken moral stance.

• Politicians because of your tax-exempt status.

• Religious fanatics because of your evangelism.

• Satanists because of your powerful prayers.



Already in 2020, rulers and governors have shuttered your chapels, and some are conspiring to remove your legal status as Christian churches.



So, get ready to take your churches underground. Doing so will bring several benefits. Churches that leave their chapels to operate through homes, shops, secret venues or out-of-doors, usually experience the following:



1. Pastors exercise better oversight of more members.

2. Many gifted leaders arise and take responsibility.

3. Most Christians enjoy small-group worship.

4. Children, youth and adults participate together.

5. More believers exercise their biblical spiritual gifts.

6. Folk learn their Bible better and refer to it more often.

7. Sinners repent and put their faith in Jesus Christ.

8. Those with emotional problems experience healing.

9. Everyone gets the prayer they need for their problems.

10. Small gatherings can reproduce by starting new ones.



To initiate a shift from chapel-centered worship to united small-group ministries, consider some of the following tactics:



• Preach or teach about tiny churches, citing examples from the Bible and from other ministries.

• Include small-groups activities in your big congregational meetings.

• Launch alternative home groups, coaching their leaders regularly.

• Have small-group members give reports to the congregation, often.

• Employ mostly ministry methods that others can learn and imitate easily in small gatherings.

• Cast and maintain a vision of filling your city or region with hundreds of tiny churches that belong to your mother church.



It this way, you and your members will be ready, willing and prepared to go underground whenever:



• Another epidemic leads to shut-downs of social venues.

• The dominant religion begins attacking Christians.

• A tyrannical government outlaws churches.

• Academics dissuade students from Christian faith.

• Mobs burn down chapels and Christian schools.

• Your members long for a more authentic Christianity.

• You choose to launch an evangelistic movement free of stagnant traditions.



As we rapidly approach the End Times, governments and populations are becoming hostile towards churches and Christian faith. Even so, those churches that go underground will experience astounding growth in quality and in numbers.



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