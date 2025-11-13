BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Cutting Through the Budget Baloney!
13 views • 21 hours ago

November 13, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the various deceptive talking points used by the Liberal Government in presenting its $78.3 billion deficit budget last week. We also talk about the need to educate young Canadians on the history behind Remembrance Day, the sacrifices made by veterans in the two World Wars and the need to improve Canada’s preparedness and national defence capability to keep the true north ‘Strong and Free’.

Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers at: https://www.taxpayer.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

liberalselectionparliamenttaxesdebtbudgetdeficitchp canadarod taylorfederal budgettaxpayerscarbon taxesremembrance daysubsidiescorporate welfarefrancokris simsctfchp talkschristian heritagepoilievrecarneyterazzano
