CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Cutting Through the Budget Baloney!

November 13, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the various deceptive talking points used by the Liberal Government in presenting its $78.3 billion deficit budget last week. We also talk about the need to educate young Canadians on the history behind Remembrance Day, the sacrifices made by veterans in the two World Wars and the need to improve Canada’s preparedness and national defence capability to keep the true north ‘Strong and Free’.

