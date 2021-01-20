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Le point d’Antoine AH2020 à J-1
luciole
luciole
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43 views • January 20, 2021
19 janvier 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMfuHI3wyek
ANTOINE AH2020 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMAFqriaN0IozmId1aDR0_w

AH2020 *LE 20 HEURES* 19/01/2021*** J-1 ***

Nota : vidéo La Croix du Sud :
Odyssée : https://odysee.com/@lacroixdusud:5
Rumble : https://rumble.com/c/c-426024
Leur chaîne consacrée à la spiritualité : La Croix du Ciel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrngGKg_6VzKcW7JpSFwOuw/videos

Commentaire d'origine de la vidéo d'Antoine :

*** J-1***
***LA BATAILLE FINALE***
RESTONS UNIS JUSQU'AU BOUT !!!

PLUS QUE JAMAIS NOUS AVONS BESOINS DE VOUS !!!
POUR SOUTENIR AH2020 SUR CE SITE:

https://paypal.me/pools/c/8pAjgZ4Kt1

https://fr.tipeee.com/lalliance-humaine-2020

https://www.patreon.com/AH2020

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-alliance-humaine-2020/adhesions/adhesion-ah2020-1

Nous mettons à disposition PAYPAL AINSI QUE TIPEEE si certains d'entre vous souhaitent nous aider en participant à leurs manières.

***GRATITUDE A VOUS***

NOTRE NOUVEAU SITE INTERNET:
https://ah2020.org

NOTRE GROUPE FB:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ah2020.org

Merci à vous.

Et surtout SOYEZ HEUREUX ;-)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy