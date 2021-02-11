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The Knowledge of the Forever Time - Episode 4 - The Prometheus Stone (by Damon T. Berry)
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64 views • February 11, 2021
THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE FOREVER TIME (Invitation #4) Copyright 2016. In this invitation the holiest knowledge of all time is given to the world.. A revolutionary unveiling of wisdom that is so powerful that it will transform everything in our world. This is the famed and prized knowledge that will allow human beings to live for an eternity. Ancient an aged rocks have been carrying this secret for more than 100,000 years, and now we can finally read them. Each rock is a Prometheus Stone, and within each stone is the knowledge of Immortality.
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