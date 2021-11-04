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YES!! THE DEATH THREATS AND HARASSMENT ARE REAL. STANDING UP WILL COST YOU. 🔥🎯🇺🇸
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YES!! THE DEATH THREATS AND HARASSMENT ARE REAL. STANDING UP WILL COST YOU. 🔥🎯🇺🇸 Matthew 13
Matthew 13
End Of the World
New International Version
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013&;version=NIV
AUG 30
Rick Wiles presents a special message on The Wheat and the Tares, and how to tell the difference. The parables of Jesus Christ share valuable insights into what will take place in the end times. https://www.trunews.com/stream/the-wheat-and-the-tares-and-how-to-tell-the-difference
THE WHEAT AND THE TARES/WEEDS AND HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE
Jesus’ Interpretation of the Parable of the Tares:
Verses referenced in this message:
Mark 4:13
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%204:13&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
Matthew 13:24-30
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:24-30&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
Matthew 13:37-43
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:37-43&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
• The Sower of the good seed is Jesus Christ.
• The field is the world.
• The good seed are the children of the Kingdom of Heaven.
• The tares are the children of the wicked one, Satan.
• The enemy who sowed the tares is Satan.
• The harvest is the end of the world.
• The reapers are the angels.
• Jesus shall dispatch His reapers.
• The reapers shall gather out of His kingdom all things that offend Him, and those who do iniquity, meaning the wicked, the rebellious, disobedient, enemies of the Cross, stumbling blocks to souls being saved, those who opposed the preaching of the Gospel and sought to hinder the work of the Church.
• The tares shall be tossed by the reapers into a furnace of fire
• There shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth among the tares in the furnace of fire.
• Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father.
• There are 7 Parables and two explanations in the Gospel of Matthew 13
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013&;version=NIV
• One of the best places in the Bible to find out about the end of the world are The Parables of Jesus Christ and 2 examinations of parables
• The first lesson was the Parable of the Sower in The Gospel According to St Mark Jesus said the parable of the Sower is the master key to understanding all other parables!
Master Keys Mark 4:13
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%204:13&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
13 Then Jesus said to them, “Don’t you understand this parable? How then will yo
IN EVERY PARABLE
1) THE Sower IS JESUS who
Proclaims the Gospel of the Kingdom of Heaven
2) The SEED is the
Word Of GOD
3) The Soil represents the Spiritual Conditions of People’s Souls!
The parable of the Sower is that the spiritual condition of people’s soul’s
Determines their Willingness to Receive Believe and Act on the
Word of GOD!
1) The Parable of the Sower
1A Firstly: They were two types of Seed planted in the same field
1B Secondly: The two seeds represent PEOPLE not the Word of God
2A The first group is identified as Wheat (Good Seed) The Wheat are men and women who possess the word of God in their Hearts and Minds
2B The second group is identified as TARES/Weeds or Noxious Weed that mimics Wheat let's read together Matthew chapter 13 verses 24 to 30
Jesus gave them the explanation and there are no mysteries about The Parables meaning that can be no Differences of Opinion in interpreting it without contradicting the Lord's words!
Jesus gave us the KEY to unlock the code
MATTHEW 13:37-43
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:37-43&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:37-43&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
Using This Key,
we know that Jesus Interpretation of the parable of the tares mean
THIS
1, The SOWER of good seed is Jesus Christ
2, The field is the world.
3, The good seed are the children of the Kingdom of Heaven.
4, The TARES/Weeds are the children of the wicked one, Satan.
5, The enemy who sowed the TARES/Weeds is Satan!
6, The Harvest is the end of the world
7, The reapers are the Angels
8, Jesus shall dispatch his Reapers
9, The reaper Shall Gather out of his kingdom all things that offend him, and those who do iniquity, Meaning the wicked, the rebellious, disobedient, enemies of the cross, stumbling blocks to souls being saved, those who would oppose the preaching of the Gospel and sought to hinder The Works of the church
10, The TARES/Weeds shall be tossed by the Reapers into the furnace of Fire
11, There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth among the TARES/Weeds in the furnace of Fire
12, Then shall the righteous shine forth as the SUN in the Kingdom of their Father
Matthew 13
End Of the World
New International Version
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013&;version=NIV
AUG 30
Rick Wiles presents a special message on The Wheat and the Tares, and how to tell the difference. The parables of Jesus Christ share valuable insights into what will take place in the end times. https://www.trunews.com/stream/the-wheat-and-the-tares-and-how-to-tell-the-difference
THE WHEAT AND THE TARES/WEEDS AND HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE
Jesus’ Interpretation of the Parable of the Tares:
Verses referenced in this message:
Mark 4:13
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%204:13&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
Matthew 13:24-30
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:24-30&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
Matthew 13:37-43
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:37-43&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
• The Sower of the good seed is Jesus Christ.
• The field is the world.
• The good seed are the children of the Kingdom of Heaven.
• The tares are the children of the wicked one, Satan.
• The enemy who sowed the tares is Satan.
• The harvest is the end of the world.
• The reapers are the angels.
• Jesus shall dispatch His reapers.
• The reapers shall gather out of His kingdom all things that offend Him, and those who do iniquity, meaning the wicked, the rebellious, disobedient, enemies of the Cross, stumbling blocks to souls being saved, those who opposed the preaching of the Gospel and sought to hinder the work of the Church.
• The tares shall be tossed by the reapers into a furnace of fire
• There shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth among the tares in the furnace of fire.
• Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father.
• There are 7 Parables and two explanations in the Gospel of Matthew 13
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013&;version=NIV
• One of the best places in the Bible to find out about the end of the world are The Parables of Jesus Christ and 2 examinations of parables
• The first lesson was the Parable of the Sower in The Gospel According to St Mark Jesus said the parable of the Sower is the master key to understanding all other parables!
Master Keys Mark 4:13
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%204:13&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
13 Then Jesus said to them, “Don’t you understand this parable? How then will yo
IN EVERY PARABLE
1) THE Sower IS JESUS who
Proclaims the Gospel of the Kingdom of Heaven
2) The SEED is the
Word Of GOD
3) The Soil represents the Spiritual Conditions of People’s Souls!
The parable of the Sower is that the spiritual condition of people’s soul’s
Determines their Willingness to Receive Believe and Act on the
Word of GOD!
1) The Parable of the Sower
1A Firstly: They were two types of Seed planted in the same field
1B Secondly: The two seeds represent PEOPLE not the Word of God
2A The first group is identified as Wheat (Good Seed) The Wheat are men and women who possess the word of God in their Hearts and Minds
2B The second group is identified as TARES/Weeds or Noxious Weed that mimics Wheat let's read together Matthew chapter 13 verses 24 to 30
Jesus gave them the explanation and there are no mysteries about The Parables meaning that can be no Differences of Opinion in interpreting it without contradicting the Lord's words!
Jesus gave us the KEY to unlock the code
MATTHEW 13:37-43
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:37-43&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:37-43&;version=NIV;KJV;NKJV
Using This Key,
we know that Jesus Interpretation of the parable of the tares mean
THIS
1, The SOWER of good seed is Jesus Christ
2, The field is the world.
3, The good seed are the children of the Kingdom of Heaven.
4, The TARES/Weeds are the children of the wicked one, Satan.
5, The enemy who sowed the TARES/Weeds is Satan!
6, The Harvest is the end of the world
7, The reapers are the Angels
8, Jesus shall dispatch his Reapers
9, The reaper Shall Gather out of his kingdom all things that offend him, and those who do iniquity, Meaning the wicked, the rebellious, disobedient, enemies of the cross, stumbling blocks to souls being saved, those who would oppose the preaching of the Gospel and sought to hinder The Works of the church
10, The TARES/Weeds shall be tossed by the Reapers into the furnace of Fire
11, There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth among the TARES/Weeds in the furnace of Fire
12, Then shall the righteous shine forth as the SUN in the Kingdom of their Father
Keywords
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