Gisella The Heavenly Mother Announced that I Will No Longer Be Able to Divulge Messages...!
High Hopes
Published 11 hours ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 1, 2022


Dear brothers and sisters,

Yesterday (November 9, 2022), I received a message from our sweet Heavenly Mother in which she announced that starting from this date – the messages I also received during the week, to which you I made participants, precisely to share her loving appeals as a Mother - while continuing to receive them, I will no longer be able to divulge them, but only "keep them in my heart and in my diary with love". The only message that I will be able to make public will be the one that you will continue to give us every 3rd of the month on the hill of Trevignano Romano.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCWSe51dgG8


Keywords
mysticchristianreligioncatholicmessagesvirgin maryvisionaryour ladygisella cardiadivulge

