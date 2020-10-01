BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The David Knight Show (1October20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
2232 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • October 01, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

1Oct20 Full Show
Topics by timecode

— 00:00:05 Court hears of CIA bizarre efforts to kill or kidnap Julian Assange
— 00:06:44 Gov Wolf of PA laugh about masks being “political theatre” on a hot mike.  He joins Feinstein, Pelosi and UK BoJo’s father in the mask theatre of hypocrisy
— 00:12:54 Politico talks to dozens of political consultants about the politics of using or not using masks in political ads
— 00:21:48 Kindergartener kicked out of school for having a hard time keeping mask on
— 00:31:15 CNN says no returning to normal, stop denying new normal and get used to it.  But Denmark and other countries HAVE returned to normal.  It appears the countries holding fast to neo-tyranny are the Five-Eyes countries.  It may indicate who’s behind the novel.
— 00:41:15 There are still normal pockets in America.  AP marvels at Appalachia in disbelief
— 01:03:34 Lockdown & Stimulus Addiction — next phase of Depression & Stimulus (economic & psychological)
— 01:12:46 The military’s is already the biggest part of the OperationWarpSpeed vaccine program.  ARE indefinite detention and forced vaccinations on the way.  Australia is already legislating
— 01:32:27 Google’s Plus Codes to locate everyone
— 01:37:02 Antifa is just an idea?  Both FBI Director Wray & Biden say so.  It’s a Criminal Conspiracy
— 01:45:31 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, outlook for financial markets in October and political chaos

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!

https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy