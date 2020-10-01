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The David Knight Show (1October20 Full Show)
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25 views • October 01, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
1Oct20 Full Show
Topics by timecode
— 00:00:05 Court hears of CIA bizarre efforts to kill or kidnap Julian Assange
— 00:06:44 Gov Wolf of PA laugh about masks being “political theatre” on a hot mike. He joins Feinstein, Pelosi and UK BoJo’s father in the mask theatre of hypocrisy
— 00:12:54 Politico talks to dozens of political consultants about the politics of using or not using masks in political ads
— 00:21:48 Kindergartener kicked out of school for having a hard time keeping mask on
— 00:31:15 CNN says no returning to normal, stop denying new normal and get used to it. But Denmark and other countries HAVE returned to normal. It appears the countries holding fast to neo-tyranny are the Five-Eyes countries. It may indicate who’s behind the novel.
— 00:41:15 There are still normal pockets in America. AP marvels at Appalachia in disbelief
— 01:03:34 Lockdown & Stimulus Addiction — next phase of Depression & Stimulus (economic & psychological)
— 01:12:46 The military’s is already the biggest part of the OperationWarpSpeed vaccine program. ARE indefinite detention and forced vaccinations on the way. Australia is already legislating
— 01:32:27 Google’s Plus Codes to locate everyone
— 01:37:02 Antifa is just an idea? Both FBI Director Wray & Biden say so. It’s a Criminal Conspiracy
— 01:45:31 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, outlook for financial markets in October and political chaos
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
1Oct20 Full Show
Topics by timecode
— 00:00:05 Court hears of CIA bizarre efforts to kill or kidnap Julian Assange
— 00:06:44 Gov Wolf of PA laugh about masks being “political theatre” on a hot mike. He joins Feinstein, Pelosi and UK BoJo’s father in the mask theatre of hypocrisy
— 00:12:54 Politico talks to dozens of political consultants about the politics of using or not using masks in political ads
— 00:21:48 Kindergartener kicked out of school for having a hard time keeping mask on
— 00:31:15 CNN says no returning to normal, stop denying new normal and get used to it. But Denmark and other countries HAVE returned to normal. It appears the countries holding fast to neo-tyranny are the Five-Eyes countries. It may indicate who’s behind the novel.
— 00:41:15 There are still normal pockets in America. AP marvels at Appalachia in disbelief
— 01:03:34 Lockdown & Stimulus Addiction — next phase of Depression & Stimulus (economic & psychological)
— 01:12:46 The military’s is already the biggest part of the OperationWarpSpeed vaccine program. ARE indefinite detention and forced vaccinations on the way. Australia is already legislating
— 01:32:27 Google’s Plus Codes to locate everyone
— 01:37:02 Antifa is just an idea? Both FBI Director Wray & Biden say so. It’s a Criminal Conspiracy
— 01:45:31 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, outlook for financial markets in October and political chaos
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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