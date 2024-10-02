Uncovered women’s heads fake Christians talk about fighting & killing but not repentance & warnings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (September 2024). A characteristic of the millions of End
Times most wicked generation post-1960s Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses
redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled,
Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants cross-dressers
androgynous transgender, post-1873 illegal tithe income tax extortionist” Nicolaitan
clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s fake Christians is
that they do not mention a single word of about repenting and restoring the
hundreds of Bible verses that they redefined for their hundreds of fake foreign
gods. Instead, they just take what we real Christians exposed about the
Satanist elites, and just complain and grumble and criticize them, and blame
them instead of their own selves and their own sins and their own redefining of
the Bible that brought about these Hurricane Helene judgment warnings by God.
They just talk about the hurricane and how the government is trying to kill
them by weaponizing the weather, which they found out from us real Christians,
but they totally ignore the other more important half of what we taught them in
our daily sermons for decades which is to repent of their sins and restore
Jesus the Word of God back to the Church and to stop their Satanist-owned
millions of Western feminist nations’ churches’ fake Christianity. Their
uncovered women’s heads are just controlled by the fallen angels to fight the
government and get depopulated killed by the government and to fight the
liberals & illegal immigrants & military, instead of warning the 6
billion humans to repent of their “women’s equality” feminism of the Draco reptilian
chimera fake alien incarnate avatar earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminist witches
and destruction of the family and bringing of curses of sword & famine
& plague & demon armies upon their Western feminist nations. They speak
nothing about God’s loving warnings through these natural disasters that the
enemy is causing, so that people can awaken and repent and receive Jesus as
Savior. These fake Christians are just being used by Satan Lucifer to further
his genocide agenda, instead of carrying out God’s agenda of love and salvation
and repentance. Just as 2 Timothy 3:2-5 Bible prophecy says, they have a form
of Christianity, but they deny its God. Their focus is on themselves and their
own power and their own emergency food and their own fight against the
globalists, who they do not even expose as Draco reptilian chimera fake alien
incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists. This explains why every one of
them (except for one Christian brother) all betrayed us real Christians like
cockroaches and abandoned me to fight alone by myself, in order to save their
own lives from getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next
door homes & every hotel room. Preach this in your next Sunday church
service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in
disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of
their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are
a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on
the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his
throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior
& Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by
wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants
or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive
Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
