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The Galactic Talk host Taino discusses Universal truths~!
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4 views • December 21, 2021
The Galactic Talk host Taino discusses Universal truths~!
WHAT IS THE GALACTIC TALK?
Not your typical show, The Galactic Talk will have thought-provoking themes with star speakers in order to share key info to the People through Galactic Activities, Tierra Mysteries, Histoire Occulte, Cósmica Tecnología.
I'm your host Taino El, a Galactic Adventurer, a Cosmic Muur, an Ancient Lemurian & an Engineer.
Before coming to the Tierra's realm in 1980, My Light Self has been voyaging to various Star Systems. My learning experiences throughout the galaxies serve as anchored points to allow me of staying inter-connected with the galactic realm while being on Tierra.
Being a Paleo-American Indigenous Natural Person and once an Ancient Lemurian in one of my past lives, I'm expressing the devotion to share the fusion of the the Ancients Ones' cosmic libraries with the Galactic Realms to the People.
My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
WHAT IS THE GALACTIC TALK?
Not your typical show, The Galactic Talk will have thought-provoking themes with star speakers in order to share key info to the People through Galactic Activities, Tierra Mysteries, Histoire Occulte, Cósmica Tecnología.
I'm your host Taino El, a Galactic Adventurer, a Cosmic Muur, an Ancient Lemurian & an Engineer.
Before coming to the Tierra's realm in 1980, My Light Self has been voyaging to various Star Systems. My learning experiences throughout the galaxies serve as anchored points to allow me of staying inter-connected with the galactic realm while being on Tierra.
Being a Paleo-American Indigenous Natural Person and once an Ancient Lemurian in one of my past lives, I'm expressing the devotion to share the fusion of the the Ancients Ones' cosmic libraries with the Galactic Realms to the People.
My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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