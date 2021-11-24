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WEF Warns 'Global Warming' to Disrupt Financial System, 'Freeze' Bank Accounts [23.11.2021]
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150 views • November 24, 2021
In its latest predictive propaganda, the World Economic Forum asks, "What if extreme weather FROZE your bank account?" It is clear that deliberate interruptions to critical infrastructure are coming, and will be blamed on climate change in order to make the case that an imagined "climate disaster" requires carbon lockdowns and the totalitarian response for which the technocrats have been salivating for generations. Prepare for these disruptions -- particularly to our food -- now!
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/
21,752 views Nov 23, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 274K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5QhcCTZBCS0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/
21,752 views Nov 23, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 274K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5QhcCTZBCS0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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