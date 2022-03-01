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Who & What Is Metabiota, US Does Bioweapon Research In 25 Countries & Russia Germany Pipeline Is Key
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180 views • March 01, 2022
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The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Who and what is Metabiota - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1449865871577554948.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
US got some explaining to do, Wuhan just tip of the iceberg - https://silview.media/2021/06/03/us-ran-grewsome-bioweapon-research-in-over-25-countries-wuhan-tip-of-an-iceberg-ecohealth-alliance-implicated-again/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is this about Russia, Germany pipeline - https://www.globalresearch.ca/crisis-ukraine-not-about-ukraine-about-germany/5770269?ref_src=aimlessnews
This war will trigger global food shortages - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/as-world-war-3-escalates-get-ready-for-a-terrifying-breakdown-of-our-food-energy-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews
You know somethings going wrong if Switzerland is getting involved - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/historic-breach-neutrality-switzerland-joins-eu-sanctions-russia?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden warns Putin not to use cyber attacks - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/biden-warns-putin-to-not-use-cyber-attacks-against-the-united-states?ref_src=aimlessnews
These people support Ukraine, I wonder why - https://twitter.com/Allie4Freedom/status/1497989144022118402?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine fighting for the new world order - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ukrainian-mp-we-are-fighting-for-the-new-world-order/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't worry, we'll just use green energy - https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/02/27/jen-psaki-says-biden-wants-to-reduce-our-dependence-on-foreign-oil-by-using-green-energy-not-by-expanding-u-s-energy-production/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Secret service can't find Hunters travel records - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/us-secret-service-claims-cant-find-three-years-worth-hunter-bidens-travel-records-agency-made-extensive-inappropriate-redactions-docs-produced-last-month/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FEMA wants you to social distance and wear your mask in nuclear attack - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-cant-make-this-shit-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dept of Interior? doing the work we all want - https://www.wlfi.com/news/national/more-than-600-geographic-sites-across-the-us-will-be-renamed-replacing-a-derogatory-term/article_53602a70-ae95-5c2c-9de1-1ba914683904.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Victor Davis Hansen, how to fix this - https://amgreatness.com/2022/02/27/the-crowded-road-to-kyiv/?ref_src=aimlessnews
MI6 chief has it all figured out - https://summit.news/2022/02/28/mi6-chief-faces-backlash-for-saying-ukraine-war-is-about-lgbt-rights/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1498271719525687298?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Warren Zeiders - Ride the Lightning - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFEGaWYbGZ4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Who and what is Metabiota - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1449865871577554948.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
US got some explaining to do, Wuhan just tip of the iceberg - https://silview.media/2021/06/03/us-ran-grewsome-bioweapon-research-in-over-25-countries-wuhan-tip-of-an-iceberg-ecohealth-alliance-implicated-again/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is this about Russia, Germany pipeline - https://www.globalresearch.ca/crisis-ukraine-not-about-ukraine-about-germany/5770269?ref_src=aimlessnews
This war will trigger global food shortages - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/as-world-war-3-escalates-get-ready-for-a-terrifying-breakdown-of-our-food-energy-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews
You know somethings going wrong if Switzerland is getting involved - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/historic-breach-neutrality-switzerland-joins-eu-sanctions-russia?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden warns Putin not to use cyber attacks - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/biden-warns-putin-to-not-use-cyber-attacks-against-the-united-states?ref_src=aimlessnews
These people support Ukraine, I wonder why - https://twitter.com/Allie4Freedom/status/1497989144022118402?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine fighting for the new world order - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ukrainian-mp-we-are-fighting-for-the-new-world-order/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't worry, we'll just use green energy - https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/02/27/jen-psaki-says-biden-wants-to-reduce-our-dependence-on-foreign-oil-by-using-green-energy-not-by-expanding-u-s-energy-production/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Secret service can't find Hunters travel records - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/us-secret-service-claims-cant-find-three-years-worth-hunter-bidens-travel-records-agency-made-extensive-inappropriate-redactions-docs-produced-last-month/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FEMA wants you to social distance and wear your mask in nuclear attack - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-cant-make-this-shit-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dept of Interior? doing the work we all want - https://www.wlfi.com/news/national/more-than-600-geographic-sites-across-the-us-will-be-renamed-replacing-a-derogatory-term/article_53602a70-ae95-5c2c-9de1-1ba914683904.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Victor Davis Hansen, how to fix this - https://amgreatness.com/2022/02/27/the-crowded-road-to-kyiv/?ref_src=aimlessnews
MI6 chief has it all figured out - https://summit.news/2022/02/28/mi6-chief-faces-backlash-for-saying-ukraine-war-is-about-lgbt-rights/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1498271719525687298?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Warren Zeiders - Ride the Lightning - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFEGaWYbGZ4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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