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Who & What Is Metabiota, US Does Bioweapon Research In 25 Countries & Russia Germany Pipeline Is Key
Aimless News
Aimless News
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180 views • March 01, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

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Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate


Sources used in video:

Who and what is Metabiota - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1449865871577554948.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

US got some explaining to do, Wuhan just tip of the iceberg - https://silview.media/2021/06/03/us-ran-grewsome-bioweapon-research-in-over-25-countries-wuhan-tip-of-an-iceberg-ecohealth-alliance-implicated-again/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Is this about Russia, Germany pipeline - https://www.globalresearch.ca/crisis-ukraine-not-about-ukraine-about-germany/5770269?ref_src=aimlessnews

This war will trigger global food shortages - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/as-world-war-3-escalates-get-ready-for-a-terrifying-breakdown-of-our-food-energy-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews

You know somethings going wrong if Switzerland is getting involved - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/historic-breach-neutrality-switzerland-joins-eu-sanctions-russia?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden warns Putin not to use cyber attacks - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/biden-warns-putin-to-not-use-cyber-attacks-against-the-united-states?ref_src=aimlessnews

These people support Ukraine, I wonder why - https://twitter.com/Allie4Freedom/status/1497989144022118402?ref_src=aimlessnews

Ukraine fighting for the new world order - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ukrainian-mp-we-are-fighting-for-the-new-world-order/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Don't worry, we'll just use green energy - https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/02/27/jen-psaki-says-biden-wants-to-reduce-our-dependence-on-foreign-oil-by-using-green-energy-not-by-expanding-u-s-energy-production/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Secret service can't find Hunters travel records - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/us-secret-service-claims-cant-find-three-years-worth-hunter-bidens-travel-records-agency-made-extensive-inappropriate-redactions-docs-produced-last-month/?ref_src=aimlessnews

FEMA wants you to social distance and wear your mask in nuclear attack - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-cant-make-this-shit-up/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Dept of Interior? doing the work we all want - https://www.wlfi.com/news/national/more-than-600-geographic-sites-across-the-us-will-be-renamed-replacing-a-derogatory-term/article_53602a70-ae95-5c2c-9de1-1ba914683904.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Victor Davis Hansen, how to fix this - https://amgreatness.com/2022/02/27/the-crowded-road-to-kyiv/?ref_src=aimlessnews

MI6 chief has it all figured out - https://summit.news/2022/02/28/mi6-chief-faces-backlash-for-saying-ukraine-war-is-about-lgbt-rights/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1498271719525687298?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Warren Zeiders - Ride the Lightning - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFEGaWYbGZ4


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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