Huge Lawsuits Against Election Fraud in Georgia: Garland Favorito

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Elections in Georgia continue to be plagued by massive amounts of fraud, including some of the key elections, Voter GA founder Garland Favorito said in an interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Moment of Truth summit. Favorito, who has multiple lawsuits going against counties and state officials, even showed a video at the event of the Georgia Secretary of State admitting that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Ironically, one of the people who appears to have cheated in this election was that very same official, said Favorito.