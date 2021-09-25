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Sep 25, 2021 VISIBLE (PUBLISHED) Donald J. Trump vs. joe Biden Will The Real Illegitimate President Please Stand Up
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41 views • September 25, 2021
The 1st accusation against Newly elected president Donald J. Trump was that He was an Illegitimate President. Now the demonrats have installed an illegitimate president in Joe (Hair-Sniffing) Biden. "You'll be punished by the very sins you commit"... Good will come out of this. The germ theory will be completely discredited and God's law of sin and illness will become known.
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