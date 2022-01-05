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Overview of the Book of Ezekiel - chapter 37
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11 views • January 05, 2022
The exciting chapter about the resurrection and reunification of both Houses of Israel. This chapter speaks of the Second Resurrection. The resurrection of the House of Israel is a prototype of the resurrection of all nations to the period of judgment. Now, what is judgment? Find out in this lesson. And find out what are parallels of this chapter with Revelation 20.
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