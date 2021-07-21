BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whistleblower Catherine Austin Fitts Reveals Central Banking Reset Plan!
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
30
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6920 views • July 21, 2021
DarkJournalist


Whistleblower Catherine Austin Fitts Reveals Central Bankers Plan!
Bankers agreed during FED meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to take down the economy with earth shattering implications for millions!

CENSORED BY MEDIA AND TECH OLIGARCHS!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep with Former Assistant HUD Secretary and Wall Street Investment firm Dillon Read and Co. partner Catherine Austin Fitts in these fascinating new interview clips dealing with Central Bank Digital Control (CDBC) and the Going Direct Reset!

CENTRAL BANKING WARFARE MODEL
Catherine reveals how the Central Banking Warfare model has been utilized to bring us to the brink of world dictatorship while putting a Transhumanist control grid in place for total domination of human life. "A re-engineering of the financial transaction system as part of a larger re-engineering of the global governance system. And when I say 're-engineering', part of that is a consolidation of the financial coup."

Support Dark Journalist Now!
We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here:
darkjournalist.com/s-subscribe.php

SPECIAL DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECT
UFO ASSASSINS DOCUMENTARY
youtube.com/watch?v=1S8G_mep6ME

Telegram (New)
t.me/realdarkjournalist

Twitter:
twitter.com/DarkJournalist

Facebook:
facebook.com/DarkJournalist
Keywords
militaryusvaccineeconomycontrolgenocidepeoplewhistleblowerkillingcentral bankingdestroyingcatherine austin fittsinjectiondarkjournalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

Mike Adams
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Wholesale Food Costs Are Skyrocketing &#8230; and 2027 Will Be the Worst Food Crisis of Our Lifetime

Wholesale Food Costs Are Skyrocketing … and 2027 Will Be the Worst Food Crisis of Our Lifetime

Mike Adams
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
S&#038;P 500 Hits Record High as Tech Gains Mask Broad Market Weakness

S&P 500 Hits Record High as Tech Gains Mask Broad Market Weakness

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy