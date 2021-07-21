Whistleblower Catherine Austin Fitts Reveals Central Banking Reset Plan!

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Whistleblower Catherine Austin Fitts Reveals Central Bankers Plan!
Bankers agreed during FED meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to take down the economy with earth shattering implications for millions!
CENSORED BY MEDIA AND TECH OLIGARCHS!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep with Former Assistant HUD Secretary and Wall Street Investment firm Dillon Read and Co. partner Catherine Austin Fitts in these fascinating new interview clips dealing with Central Bank Digital Control (CDBC) and the Going Direct Reset!
CENTRAL BANKING WARFARE MODEL
Catherine reveals how the Central Banking Warfare model has been utilized to bring us to the brink of world dictatorship while putting a Transhumanist control grid in place for total domination of human life. "A re-engineering of the financial transaction system as part of a larger re-engineering of the global governance system. And when I say 're-engineering', part of that is a consolidation of the financial coup."
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