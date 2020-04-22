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Plague Doctor
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50 views • April 22, 2020
Original design Arcane Steampunk plague doctor costume
A short video taken of my suit at spooky empire's may-hem 2015 (horror convention). All hand-crafted, I used mainly EVA foam and leather.
Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/twohornsunited
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/twohornsunited
Deviantart: http://twohornsunited.deviantart.com/
A short video taken of my suit at spooky empire's may-hem 2015 (horror convention). All hand-crafted, I used mainly EVA foam and leather.
Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/twohornsunited
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/twohornsunited
Deviantart: http://twohornsunited.deviantart.com/
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