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Harry Vox: Fauci Must Hang! The Walls Are Closing On Him For His Creation of COVID-19
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564 views • May 14, 2021
Harry Vox: Fauci Must Hang! The Walls Are Closing On Him For His Creation of COVID-19 - HE MUST PAY!
Fauci thought he could get away with it. He foolishly thought that by subcontracting out the creation of Covid 19 to his partner Peter Daszak in "EcoHealth Alliance" that he could evade responsibility. The walls are closing in on this bioterrorist who sits at the center of the biggest crime against humanity in the history of crimes against humanity.
Source Video (BitChute) Harry Vox
➤ http://www.voxnews.com/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Fauci thought he could get away with it. He foolishly thought that by subcontracting out the creation of Covid 19 to his partner Peter Daszak in "EcoHealth Alliance" that he could evade responsibility. The walls are closing in on this bioterrorist who sits at the center of the biggest crime against humanity in the history of crimes against humanity.
Source Video (BitChute) Harry Vox
➤ http://www.voxnews.com/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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