Felix the Cat (2011?, Mega Drive)

Felix the Cat is platformer originally developed by Hudson Soft and Shimada Kikaku for the NES and Gameboy. The Mega Drive / Genesis port is an unlicensed port of the game, developed by Russian company BMB and published by Russian company KDS (formerly Kudos).

The game is based on the comic Felix the Cat. The Professor has kidnapped Felix' girldfriend Kitty and demands Felix to give him his magic bag in exchange for Kitty.

The Mega Drive/Genesis port is much shorter than the original version, leaving out the boss fights and featuring only 12 of 27 levels. The remaining levels are "normal" platform levels, swimming or flying levels from the NES version are not included. Moreover, sound effects and music have been completely replaced. The music includes tracks from UWOL - Quest for Money and commercial tracks like No Order's Blue Monday.