BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Felix the Cat (2011?, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 10 months ago

Felix the Cat is platformer originally developed by Hudson Soft and Shimada Kikaku for the NES and Gameboy. The Mega Drive / Genesis port is an unlicensed port of the game, developed by Russian company BMB and published by Russian company KDS (formerly Kudos).

The game is based on the comic Felix the Cat. The Professor has kidnapped Felix' girldfriend Kitty and demands Felix to give him his magic bag in exchange for Kitty.
The Mega Drive/Genesis port is much shorter than the original version, leaving out the boss fights and featuring only 12 of 27 levels. The remaining levels are "normal" platform levels, swimming or flying levels from the NES version are not included. Moreover, sound effects and music have been completely replaced. The music includes tracks from UWOL - Quest for Money and commercial tracks like No Order's Blue Monday.

Keywords
felix the catplatformerhudson softbmbkdsshimada kikaku
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy