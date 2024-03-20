Create New Account
Vote for ANYONE Else - Nebraska Covidiots in Congress
Real Free News
Published Yesterday

All the Nebraska covidiots in Congress are up for re-election this year. These are all the same stupid, pathetic, and weak losers who where acting like heroes but were really just zeros during the fake pandemic. These are all the same mindless, dimwitted, and corrupt fools who made all the wrong decisions at the worst time that ruined everyone’s life and the world forever. This year, plan to vote for anyone else so we don’t have to live with the stupid decisions of the covidiots! #covidiots #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #covid #covid19 #covidlies #covidscam #nebraskacovidiot #covidiot #nebraska #nebraskaelction #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news

