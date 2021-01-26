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THE GREAT (AND DESPERATE) RESET
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21 views • January 26, 2021
The Great Reset is anything but a new plan. It's very old, in fact, and it's not being launched publicly with a media blitz because its proponents are confident and secure in its inevitable implementation. Not by a long shot. It's actually being dusted off and thrown out onto the launchpad because elites are getting very desperate and they can't think of anything better to try as the world moves further and faster toward the radical decentralization of power.
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Mentioned articles:
https://internationalman.com/articles/you-will-own-nothing-and-you-will-be-happy/
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
https://theconversation.com/davos-2021-to-achieve-a-great-reset-we-cant-count-on-the-same-old-globalists-to-lead-the-way-153508
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
_______
Mentioned articles:
https://internationalman.com/articles/you-will-own-nothing-and-you-will-be-happy/
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
https://theconversation.com/davos-2021-to-achieve-a-great-reset-we-cant-count-on-the-same-old-globalists-to-lead-the-way-153508
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