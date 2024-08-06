🍕🔮 Predicting World Events Through Pizza Orders? 🌍✨ Check out this mind-blowing theory that claims major global events can be foreseen by monitoring the busyness of pizza places in Washington DC! 🤯🍕 From Iraq's invasion of Kuwait to recent tensions in the Middle East, the correlation is uncanny! 😱🔍 Who would have thought that late-night pizza deliveries could hold such secrets? 🕵️‍♂️🍕 Keep an eye on those pizza joints near the Pentagon for potential signs of what's to come! ⚠️🔭





See and share more shorts at https://fdrurl.com/tiktok





Watch the entire show at https://fdrpodcasts.com/5588/the-economy-crash-or-correction