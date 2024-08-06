© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍕🔮 Predicting World Events Through Pizza Orders? 🌍✨ Check out this mind-blowing theory that claims major global events can be foreseen by monitoring the busyness of pizza places in Washington DC! 🤯🍕 From Iraq's invasion of Kuwait to recent tensions in the Middle East, the correlation is uncanny! 😱🔍 Who would have thought that late-night pizza deliveries could hold such secrets? 🕵️♂️🍕 Keep an eye on those pizza joints near the Pentagon for potential signs of what's to come! ⚠️🔭
See and share more shorts at https://fdrurl.com/tiktok
Watch the entire show at https://fdrpodcasts.com/5588/the-economy-crash-or-correction