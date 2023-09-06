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Should the Church Legislate LIFE?
Brenda MacMenamin
Brenda MacMenamin
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23 views • September 06, 2023

Recently my friends and I called 160 churches to ask them to petition with us to save pre-born babies. Some hung up, some said they did not want to "get political", some said they would love to petition "this Sunday", and some asked how they could help. I would like to share what we experienced. I was asked also to give Historical and Constitutional perspective from a pastor friend of mine.

Join me as I share an overview of several places in the Word and His Story where the Lord wanted His people to advance His cause and kingdom. How does He react when His people shrink back? What is our place in policy setting?

I have more questions than answers. What are YOUR thoughts?

To learn more, sign and share the petition: https://teachinghisstory.com/2023/09/06/should-the-church-legislate-life/




Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian educationpolicy setting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy