Mexico: Jalisco State after CJNG gunman invaded Airport

Mass evacuations and panic across the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara, in Jalisco State after CJNG gunmen invaded the airport and threatened to set the place on fire.

About another photo shown: Columns of armed gunmen on "monstruos", artisanal mechanized units used by the cartel, are amassing in Michoacán and Jalisco.

Adding, from previous info: ⚡️Mexican security forces on Sunday killed Rubén Nemesio Oseguera, aka El Mencho, the world’s most wanted drug trafficker, according to the Mexican government. Oseguera was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the country’s most lethal criminal organization, with tentacles all over the world.

Smoke billowed over Puerto Vallarta after coordinated roadblocks and attacks blamed on the CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel), following reports that its leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes had been eliminated.

Vehicles and public buses are being burned in Guadalajara by CJNG Sicarios