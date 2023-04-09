https://gettr.com/post/p2dvo28146a
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Rainy: The CCP can’t put their hands over all of our mouths. We are standing here to speak out for Mr. Miles Guo and all freedom-loving people!
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友小蔡：中共的手是无法遮住我们所有人的嘴巴的，我们在这里就是要为郭先生、为追求自由的人发声！
