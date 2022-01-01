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DNA & The True Causes of Disease, concepts for Life
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21 views • January 01, 2022
Disease, is it genetics, bad viruses, or could it be our toxic environment? Did you know that if given the right conditions our body can heal from the worst diseases? Our DNA and organs can regenerate and heal from the damages done by toxic diet and toxic environment. The more you understand the more you can take back control of your life. These concepts have helped me heal my family and keep many safe during these times when so many lack discernment. May this message bless you and your loved ones.
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