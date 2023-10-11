SOME RABBI'S ARE HYPOCRITES!.

THE WHOLE WORLD IS A STAGE AND WE'RE THE SUCKERS PLAYING OUT PART SO TO SPEAK. RELIGION HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED HUMANITY. THE ONLY WAY WE CAN FILTER OUT THE DECEPTION FROM REALTY IS TO DO OUR OWN INDEPENDENT RESEARCH. SADLY, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE STUCK THIR HEAD IN THE SAND AND LET THE REAL WORLD PASS THEM BY. NOW HUMANITY WILL PAY THE PRICE SINCE THEY DIDN'T RISEUP AND DESTROY THE SHEER EVIL COVERING THE EARTH NOW. ROY CUTS THROUGH THE DECEPTION AND TRIES TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH THAT'S BEEN HIDDEN FROM YOU AND I FOR EONS OF TIME. YOUR TIME FOR ARMING AND PREPPING IS RAPIDLY COMING TO & END NOW...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.