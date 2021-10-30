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Call: It's Time to 'Experiment' This Halloween! [29.10.2021]
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21 views • October 30, 2021
Note: The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Agenda and Predictive Programming + Social Engineering Exposed again...
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
8,642 Views oct 29, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 115K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rBlfESfbeC8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
8,642 Views oct 29, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 115K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rBlfESfbeC8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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